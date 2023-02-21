Heavy police activity reported at Peachtree City apartment complex

The police department said they are at The Greens at Braelinn apartment complex on Peachtree Station Circle.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police and fire officials are reporting a heavy presence at a Peachtree City apartment complex. The department posted about an incident in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

They said they are at The Greens at Braelinn apartment complex on Peachtree Station Circle.

Authorities said the incident is isolated to one unit in the complex and they said there is no threat to neighbors.

11Alive has reached out to the department to gather more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.