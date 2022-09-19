Police activity spotted along Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County

This is a developing story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted along Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Monday night.

Authorities were spotted investigating near the QuikTrip at 2753 Wesley Chapel Rd.

11Alive had a crew at the scene where multiple evidence markers were spotted near the Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow Drive intersection.

The incident appeared to have prompted the gas station to close.

CRIME SCENE: @DeKalbCountyPD has Wesley Chapel Road at Rainbow Drive closed and a large crime scene roped off. Multiple evidence markers near intersection indicate multiple shots fired. @QuikTrip closed right now. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/orYASe6V51 — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 20, 2022

