Police arrest Atlanta man wanted for murder in Decatur

29-year-old Dernard Juantez Conyers was named a suspect in the shooting death of Russell Filmore.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a man in Decatur last year, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and the Atlanta Police Department joined forces to arrest 29-year-old Dernard Juantez Conyers, who was named suspect in the shooting death of Russell Filmore.

According to the arrest warrant, both men had been engaged in an argument at a funeral on Dec. 20, 2020 in Decatur when the shooting occurred.

Law enforcement arrested Conyers at an Atlanta residence and he now faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Murder.