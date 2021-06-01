x
Police arrest Atlanta man wanted for murder in Decatur

29-year-old Dernard Juantez Conyers was named a suspect in the shooting death of Russell Filmore.
Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff
29-year-old Dernard Juantez Conyers was arrested for the shooting death of Russell Filmore.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a man in Decatur last year, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and the Atlanta Police Department joined forces to arrest 29-year-old Dernard Juantez Conyers, who was named suspect in the shooting death of Russell Filmore.

According to the arrest warrant, both men had been engaged in an argument at a funeral on Dec. 20, 2020 in Decatur when the shooting occurred.

Law enforcement arrested Conyers at an Atlanta residence and he now faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Murder.

Conyers remains at the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

