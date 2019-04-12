Police said a suspect inside a fleeing car was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon after he reportedly threw himself from the moving vehicle during a police chase. Police are still searching for one suspect who escaped.

According to DeKalb County Police, the chase started in Clayton County but came to an end in DeKalb.

Michaela Vincent with the DeKalb County Police Department said Clayton County officers asked the Georgia State Patrol for help with making an arrest earlier in the day. When the GSP attempted to assist, Vincent said the suspects in the car took off, triggering the chase.

Vincent said one of the suspects, later identified as 25-year-old Demonta Martin, jumped out of the car near I-285 and I-675 while the car was traveling at high speeds and received life-threatening injuries.

Photos: Police chase ends in DeKalb County

Vincent said that the suspects kept going and tried to get off I-285 at Flat Shoals. That's when GSP tried to stop the suspects' car causing it to cross a median and crash.

Police have identified three suspects involved in the chase. Martin was taken to the hospital for the injuries related to jumping from the car and two others, 25-year-old Marlon Lumpkin and 19-year-old Nicholas Johnson were taken to DeKalb Police headquarters. The fourth suspect got away.

At this time, police have not said why they were trying to make the initial arrest.

MORE HEADLINES

DeKalb County school bus crashes into tree with 9 students aboard

85-year-old woman, 3 dogs die in Cobb house fire

Charged with murder: He told police he accidentally ran over his girlfriend