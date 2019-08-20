ATLANTA — Police said Tuesday that a suspect in an alleged carjacking the previous day was found with gunshot wounds and arrested.

Atlanta Police did not release the identity of the suspect, but said he was "reluctant to provide any information" when he was found with gunshot wounds to his arm and stomach.

The 19-year-old allegedly told them he'd been driving a white Dodge Challenger that police eventually located and determined it had been the car reported stolen the previous day by the Heritage Elementary School teacher.

The suspect was taken to Grady Hospital stable and alert, police said. He was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

Before the arrest, Heritage Elementary Principal Cheree Turner sent a letter home to parents describing the incident.

Turner said the employee did "an excellent job and remained calm" and handed over the keys.

The suspect then fled in the car while the employee called 911 and gave both local authorities and the Fulton County Schools Police Department as many "specific details as possible."

No one was hurt.

Turner asked for parents to not be alarmed by what happened, but she added "we do always encourage you to be aware of your surroundings and to report any unusual activity you may see."

She also said the start times for both Fulton County School Police and Fulton County Police officers would be adjusting so that shifts start as early as 6 a.m. Patrol officers will have staggered shifts to start early morning and extend into late evenings.

Turner said the incident can serve as a serious reminder for both the community and staff.

"Statistically, school environments are still safer than surrounding communities. Staff members must continue to exercise situational awareness when in isolated locations during early morning or late evening times," she said. "Thank you for partnering with us to keep everyone safe."

