GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Watch live updates, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brB99g_1g9w

Police could be seen encouraging people to abandon their cars and jump over the median wall from Interstate 85 onto the access road.

As they jumped over the wall, officers could be heard getting people to move away from the roadway as fire and other emergency equipment was moving down the access road toward the fire.

One motorist who saw the fire as he was on his way to work, Stephen Paul, spoke with 11Alive News.

"I saw three different smoke plumes. To be honest, it looked like a fuel truck exploded," Paul said. "Some of the fuel may have dumped into the drains. I could see some flames coming from one storm drain."

Gwinnett Police continued to work to move people away from the immediate vicinity of the crash itself.

"They've moved us quite a distance away from the crash itself," he said.

In addition to moving the motorists away, a number of businesses in the immediate vicinity of the crash, mostly along Dawson Boulevard and Crescent Drive, were evacuated.

RELATED: At least one dead in major crash and fire on I-85 north

RELATED: Video shows large flames on I-85 after fatal vehicle crash