GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There's still no sign of where a wanted suspect could be hiding out, a day after a Gwinnett County police officer died in the line of duty.

Officer Antwan Toney responded Oct. 20 to the area of Crumps Landing and White Road near Shiloh Middle School in Snellville for reports of a suspicious vehicle. As Toney and another officer approached, police said a person fired a gun from inside the car. One of those shots - fired before Toney even got to the car to talk to the people inside - hit him. The other officer pulled him to cover, and returned fire, but it's unclear whether anyone was hit.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Office arrested one suspect, 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow. Police found him nearby and he pointed a gun at officers and fired several rounds before being taken into custody. Meanwhile, a second suspect, 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard, remains on the run. Authorities issued aggravated assault and felony murder warrants, and consider him armed and dangerous.

RELATED | Gwinnett Police officer shot, killed in shooting near Snellville

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

MORE | Two teens are suspects in murder of Gwinnett County Police Officer Antwan Toney

AND | Gwinnett officer marks second line-of-duty death in Georgia for 2018

ALSO | Fallen Gwinnett County Officer Toney plays basketball with neighborhood kids

As of Sunday afternoon, officials with the Gwinnett Police Department told 11Alive while the search for Maynard is still going on, none are active at this time, and they're waiting for tips to follow.

In an update, police said they had secured search warrants for a home off Crumps Landing, near the scene where officer Toney initially responded. That's where they believed an "associate" of Maynard is. SWAT officers are now staged at the home, "due to the risk involved" and the potential for Maynard to be armed. A search of the residence was underway "as we speak," said Sgt. Jake Smith during a Sunday evening press conference.

He later returned to say that while officers didn't find Maynard inside the home, they did take three people in for "investigative detention."

Smith said their search has not just been focused on that home, but in surrounding homes, sheds and other spaces that Maynard has connections to.

"We know he's got friends and family around that area, so we've spent a lot of our time there," he said. "We've also gotten a lot of assistance from DeKalb Police, ATF and U.S. Marshals."

But, Smith said they're also encouraging Maynard to turn himself in.

"We can guarantee his safety if he just turns himself in," Smith said. "But if this turns into some sort of situation where he's barricaded in a home or something along those lines, we can't. So, we would like him to come forward, and if anyone knows where he is, we would like the tips from them, as well."

Police may be looking for two additional people who were in the car during the initial incident. If anyone has any information to share in the case, please call the tip line at 770-513-5710. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. There is a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Meanwhile, a memorial is in place in front of the Gwinnett Police Headquarters for those who wish to pay their respects in person.

Smith said the support from the community has been "wonderful."

"Not only from our local law enforcement agencies, but nation-wide, just from all across the country," he said. "We've received encouragement, support, resources. And then, also from the community."

There are no details, yet, on funeral arrangements.

© 2018 WXIA