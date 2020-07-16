Reports of shooting at Lenox Square not true, police say

A spokesperson for Atlanta Police say it was the sound of fireworks, not gunfire, that echoed.

ATLANTA — After posts online about a possible shooting at Lenox Square, Atlanta Police say that those reports are not true.

A spokesperson for the department said that the sounds heard were that of fireworks, not gunfire.

Police said that the firework appeared to be set off inside the mall near the Kids Pottery Barn store. No one was reported to be hurt. No arrests were made, according to police.

Posts on social media showed people walking out of the mall with captions implying the shooting. It's unclear at this time whether the mall was ever evacuated.

No other information was available.

The mall, which had been closed in March during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened for business to the public May 4, though many of the stores inside initially remained closed.

PHOTOS | Lenox Square reopens 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6