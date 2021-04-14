Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man in yard after spotting him on security camera

Police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a 58-year-old man in his yard. The report said he never went inside his home and he attempted to run away.

DECATUR, Ga. — The Dekalb County Police Department said a Decatur homeowner shot and killed a man after he spotted the person on his backyard security camera.

The incident happened on Monday, March 29 at the 2900 block of Laguna Drive at approximately 9:35 p.m. when Joseph Schaber, 40, of Decatur, shot and killed William Stevenson, 58, also of Decatur, authorities said.

Schaber said he was watching television when he received a motion alert on his phone from his backyard door camera and went to his back door to investigate, according to a police report.

Schaber then said Stevenson charged toward him and attempted to run around the side of the house toward the front yard, the report stated.

The report also said Stevenson "never made entry into the home nor was there any damage done to the property" where he was shot by Schaber with a handgun several times and later died from his injuries on scene.

Due to the position of the shot, police said it was determined Stevenson was attempting to leave Schaber's home when he was shot.

There were no other residents inside of the home at the time of the incident, and police took Schaber's handgun into custody per protocol due to the nature of the incident, the report said.