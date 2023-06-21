'No threats detected' after suspicious package found at Atlanta medical offices

The call first came in around just before 9 a.m. at 1800 Howell Mill Road near I-75.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police gave the all-clear after a suspicious package was found at a medical facility early Wednesday morning.

No one was injured, according to police.

The call first came in around just before 9 a.m. at 1800 Howell Mill Road near I-75.

Authorities said initially that Homeland Security was called in to further investigate.

Several lanes appeared to be blocked off on I-75 as police were investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.