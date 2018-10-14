ATLANTA — A husband coming to is wife's defense killed a man at rental home, police say.

It happened at a home in the 3200 block of Donnebrook Lane in Southeast Atlanta around 1:45 p.m.

When officers got there, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds and another man dead in the yard.

According to Maj. Michael O'Connor with the Atlanta Police Department, it appears a tenant inside of the home got into an argument with another woman living there. The fight escalated when the man threatened to kill the woman, pulled out a gun and started shooting at her.

Police said a bullet hit her in the arm, wounding her. The woman's husband, who was in a back bedroom at the home, heard the commotion and walked out of the room. When he saw what was happening, police said he charged at the gunman, but also got shot in the process. The two began wrestling over the gun, but eventually, the husband got control of it and shot the man.

After that, police said the man jumped through the window into the backyard, where he collapsed and died soon after.

Right now, police believe the gunman, who hasn't been identified yet, was renting a room inside the home, along with several others.

Police don't know what started the argument, but that's under investigation.

First responders took the man and woman to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

