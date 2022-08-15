Police identify teen killed after 5 shot in Clayton County | What we know

The incident took place on Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot leaving one dead following a dispute in Clayton County Saturday night, police said.

Clayton County Police Cpt. Chris Windley identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre Allen, who died from gunshot wounds. He said they have not identified a suspect.

Officers responded to The Park at Leeds apartments at 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m Saturday night.

Windley said the other four people shot in the incident have non-life threatening injuries and that they are not releasing information on what led to the dispute.

It is unknown whether the victims lived in the apartment complex.

Windley urged the public to get guns off the streets and to safely secure their weapons.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.