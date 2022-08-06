Police launch shooting investigation by northeast Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta Police Department officers roped off part of the area with crime scene tape.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting near a southeast apartment complex Saturday evening.

Officers were called to an area along Stovall Street southeast near Glenwood Park Lofts. The neighborhood sits near Interstate 20 and Ralph David Abernathy Freeway, less than two miles from Zoo Atlanta.

11Alive photojournalist Cody Dallas is at the scene where at least three police vehicles are parked. Investigators also roped off part of the roadway with crime scene tape, blocking off entry for a portion of the street.

Police told 11Alive that they are investigating a shooting, but did not clarify who or if anyone was hurt.

