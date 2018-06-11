DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for a gunman after a shooting left one person dead.

According to DeKalb County Police, officers responded around 8 p.m. to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Weatherly Drive after a caller reported seeing a person lying unresponsive next to a car in the parking lot.

When officers got there, they found a 21-year-old dead from apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

At this time, police do not have anyone in custody.

Right now, police don't know if the victim was alone before the shooting. Investigators also don't have a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

