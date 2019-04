COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A body found in the Chattahoochee River has led to a police and fire investigation in Cobb County.

Cobb County Police spokesperson Neil Penirelli said they were working with other agencies in reference to a body found in the river.

Cobb Fire spokesperson Denell Boyd said that around noon, they were called to assist Sandy Springs in a body recovery in the area of Akers Mill and Powers Ferry roads.

