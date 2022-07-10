Man in custody after "domestic dispute" near Cheshire Bridge Road, police say

Officers said there was a mother and child inside.

ATLANTA — A man was taken into custody following a "domestic dispute," Atlanta Police Department said Sunday night.

Police said a mother and child were inside and "being checked by emergency responders."

Several police cars lined Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta earlier in the afternoon.

The department still has not said what the argument was about but previously said the man was armed with a weapon.

