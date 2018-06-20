KINGSLAND, Ga. — Multiple agencies are investigating the death of an infant found dead inside a car near a Quality Inn in Kingsland, Georgia on Tuesday.

The motel is located off Interstate 95 and WSAV reported the victim was a 7-month-old boy.

A witness at the hotel told Jacksonville's First Coast News said he tried to save the baby. He said he was about to get into the shower when he heard a woman screaming that her baby was choking. He said he ran to her to do CPR on the baby.

He said the mother kept screaming "save my baby."

The witness said blood was coming out of the baby's nose as he tried to do infant CPR. He said the baby felt very hot and appeared lifeless. He tried to help the woman until authorities arrived.

The Kingsland Police Department confirmed that when they arrived, the baby was not breathing and that the child was declared dead. First Coast News was told the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

Officials have not determined a cause of death and so far, no suspects have been taken into custody.

The Kingsland Police Department released the following statement:

"We are attempting to handle the investigation with the utmost sensitivity and care out of respect for the family as possible to ensure the integrity of our investigation. Dealing with an infant death is hard enough for a family to deal with without added stress from publicity.

We would like to ensure that our investigators have adequate time to conduct their investigation to accurately put the facts together before we release any further information.

No additional information will be released at this time — including the baby’s time, place and cause of death; relation to the caller — until investigators conclude the investigation."

