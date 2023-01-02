Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police

They were found in the woods near Imperial Circle.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle.

On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.

After being given the gun, officers ran a history on the weapon and notified homicide investigators. Investigators determined that the remains belonged to an Atlanta man who had been missing since February 2022.

Right now, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.