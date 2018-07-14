SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- Police in South Fulton on Sunday said they are still looking for 62-year-old Sajuana Grant.

She was last seen last Wednesday afternoon at about 5:30, in the 3100 block of Redona Drive in South Fulton, which is not far from the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Red Oak Road.

Investigators said she was wearing a black and white shirt, grey pants and black and yellow sandals. They said they believe she's on foot.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information about her is asked to contact the South Fulton Polie Department or 911 as soon as possible.

© 2018 WXIA