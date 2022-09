Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (470) 809-7300.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police are asking the public for help finding a 20-year-old man accused of multiple armed robberies.

Antwon Warthen is 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. His nickname is "Twon," police said.