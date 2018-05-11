GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. --Gwinnett County Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 49-year-old woman was found dead in her home last week near Lawrenceville.

Police tell 11Alive Denise Bukart-Haynes's fiancé found her dead Friday a little after 2 p.m. at her home on Anna Court.

She died from a gunshot wound to her head. There were no signs of forced entry to the home.

Police said due to the ongoing investigation, no suspect information has been released.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit their website. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information.

