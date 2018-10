ATLANTA — Police say a man s on the run after shooting at an officer's unmarked patrol car, Monday night.

According to Atlanta Police, officers were investigating a call in the area of 1126 Osborne St. SW when the man began shooting at an unmarked patrol car.

Officials said the car was hit twice.

Right now, police are still investigating the incident.

No one was injured in this case.

