ATLANTA – Police say a man was shot in the back after he became combative in a Family Dollar.

Atlanta Police said Tuesday night, a man entered a Family Dollar on Lakewood where management and the security guard asked him to leave, but he refused.

Police said the man became combative inside the store and punched the security guard in the face.

The guard then shot the man in the lower back. He then ran out of the store and got into a vehicle heading towards the 200 block of Adair Avenue.

Police said the man was transported to Grady Hospital.

© 2018 WXIA