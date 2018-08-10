JONESBORO, Ga. – A man with two guns and "a message from God" was arrested after trying to bring the weapons into the Clayton County Courthouse, according to the Sheriff.

Darrell Anthony Jones allegedly tried to enter the courthouse armed with a gun on Monday. When he was asked to empty his pockets, Jones ran outside the building.

Deputies chased Jones and saw he had a gun in his hands and ordered him to drop the weapon. He complied and was taken into custody, according to the Clayton County Sheriff. Authorities found a second gun during a search.

When police asked Jones why he came to the courthouse with two guns, he allegedly replied that “he was bringing a message from God, and that message was death.”

“The Sheriff explained to Jones how fortunate he was that his deputies did not send him to actually talk to God today,” a release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Jones is currently undergoing a mental evaluation and charges could follow.

