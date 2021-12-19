x
Police officer involved in crash working accident, I-285 East to I-75 North ramp closed

It happened Sunday morning.
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

ATLANTA — A police officer was involved in a crash while working an accident on the ramp from I-285 East to I-75 North in Cobb County.

The county tweeted that the ramp is closed due to a "serious injury crash" but did not say who might be injured.

Cleanup is ongoing for "several accidents" on the curve of the ramp, according to the county.

"Avoid the area, and please drive safely on the slick roads," Cobb County tweeted.

It's not clear how many injuries may be involved in the incident or how many wrecks might have occurred.

