SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- South Fulton Police are investigating a deadly crash where a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Officers responded to I-85 South near Flat Shoals Road around 9:07 p.m.

The male victim hit by the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the South Fulton police.

Authorities said the driver and the vehicle weren't present when the arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

