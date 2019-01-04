A postal worker makes a gruesome discovery Monday afternoon in South Fulton.
According to South Fulton Police Lt. Derrick Rogers, the worker found a body near Chattahoochee Drive off Campbellton Road and reported it.
No other details have been released yet.
11Alive has a crew headed to the area. We will update this story as soon as more details become available.
