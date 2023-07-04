Wanted man dead after traffic stop near Atlanta college, police say

When officers walked up to the car, they noticed the man had a gun and "quickly retreated to a safe distance."

ATLANTA — Roads are back open in southwest Atlanta after police said a wanted man had barricaded himself inside a car near Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

Atlanta Police Department said the incident started around 7:11 a.m. at 1731 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, across from the college. Its fugitive unit tracked down the car of a wanted man and attempted to pull him over.

When officers walked up to the car, they noticed the man had a gun and "quickly retreated to a safe distance." While walking back, APD said officers heard a gunshot go off inside the car.

Officers said they circled the car creating a perimeter and requested SWAT assistance. The police department said when SWAT arrived, they found the man dead inside the car.

According to the police department, the wanted man had shot himself. Police have not released the man's name or said what he was wanted for. Investigators with the department are looking into the incident. Atlanta Metropolitan State College said the lockdown had been lifted.

Happening right now, @Atlanta_Police officers have a portion of Casplan Street blocked off. We saw armed officers running away from Metropolitan Parkway onto that street. We’re still working to learn what exactly happened. #atlanta #crime #atlantacrime pic.twitter.com/XoilktWztD — Brittany Kleinpeter (@brittanyreport) April 7, 2023

