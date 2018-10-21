GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A day after a Gwinnett County police officer died in the line of duty, the search for a suspect involved, still on the run, is being scaled back.

Officer Antwan Toney responded Oct. 20 to the area of Crumps Landing and White Road near Shiloh Middle School in Snellville for reports of a suspicious vehicle. As Toney and another officer approached, police said a person fired a gun from inside the car. One of those shots - fired before Toney even got to the car to talk to the people inside - hit him. The other officer pulled him to cover, and returned fire, but it's unclear whether anyone was hit.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Office arrested one suspect, 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow. Police found him nearby and he pointed a gun at officers and fired several rounds before being taken into custody. Meanwhile, a second suspect, 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard, remains on the run. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous.

As of Sunday afternoon, officials with the Gwinnett Police Department told 11Alive while the search for Maynard is still going on, none are active at this time, and they're waiting for tips to follow. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please call the tip line at 770-513-5710. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Meanwhile, a memorial is in place in front of the Gwinnett Police Headquarters for those who wish to pay their respects in person.

There are no details, yet, on funeral arrangements.

