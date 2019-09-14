UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Police had officers to respond to a bomb threat early Saturday afternoon at the Walmart Distribution Center in the 6000 block of South Fulton Parkway.

The facility was evacuated and officers searched the facility with the assistance of guard dogs.

To facilitate the search, Union City Police requested assistance from the Federal Protective Service Polie, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Atlanta Police Department Bomb Squad and Georgia State Patrol.

Authorities later said nothing was found and operations were allowed to return to normal.

