Police prepared to respond to potential protests after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department said it is ready to respond if protests bubble over in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's move to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which made abortion access a right in the country.

On Friday, the decision by the high court's conservative majority is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of the states, including in Georgia. The state's "heartbeat" law, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, had been blocked from taking effect after a lower court ruling put it on hold until the Supreme Court took action on the controversial topic. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has now said "there's nothing left stopping" the state law from taking effect.

In the hours after the justices' decision, small crowds of demonstrators gathered in Downtown Atlanta near the state capitol and Centennial Olympic Park. The group was vocal and passionate, but orderly as they marched between the two landmarks.

More demonstrations are slated to take place throughout the weekend. In a statement, the department said it "supports every citizen's right to a peaceful and lawful protest" but stressed that its role is public safety, and it would intervene when the law is broken.