DC Police say parachute landing at Nationals game triggered evacuation of US Capitol

Officials have said there is no threat at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON — Several buildings, including the U.S. Capitol, were evacuated Wednesday after the United States Capitol Police started tracking an aircraft that officials said: "poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex."

According to the DC police, a plane used for a parachute landing for the start of the Nationals game triggered the US Capitol Police to send the evacuation alert.

The evacuated areas include the U.S. Capitol, Capitol Visitor Center, Hart, Dirksen, Russell, Cannon, Longworth, Rayburn, Library of Congress (Jefferson, Madison and Adams), and the U.S. Botanic Garden (Administrative and Conservatory) buildings.

USCP sent an alert to people in the area with directions on where to evacuate. Shortly after, officials took to Twitter to announce the Capitol Complex was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

Officials later said there is no threat at the U.S. Capitol.

More details to come. pic.twitter.com/7qqxqQyzlD — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 20, 2022

The Army's Golden Knight parachute team was scheduled to land at Nats Park during the team's Military Appreciation Night.

The evacuation came one day after Capitol Police conducted routine training exercises which involved emergency vehicles and low-flying helicopters.

There is no threat! The @USArmy Golden Knights parachute team came into #NatsPark tonight for #MilitaryAppreciationNight . The plane they jumped out was deemed a threat at the time. All is clear now at the #USCapitol. Parachute team has landed successfully on centerfield @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/p5ePUeUTfi — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) April 20, 2022

