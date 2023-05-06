Parents of found child found in Clayton County, police say

Police said that she did not know the names of location of her parents or guardians.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The child's parents were found.

A child is missing her guardian(s) in Clayton County, and police are asking the public's help to find them, according to a post on their Facebook page Saturday.

The department only provided a photo and said the child is possibly 5 years old. Police said that she did not know the names of location of her parents or guardians.

Anyone with information about this found child should contact the Clayton County Police Department's non-emergency line or dial 911.