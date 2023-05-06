Parents of found child found in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The child's parents were found.
A child is missing her guardian(s) in Clayton County, and police are asking the public's help to find them, according to a post on their Facebook page Saturday.
The department only provided a photo and said the child is possibly 5 years old. Police said that she did not know the names of location of her parents or guardians.
Anyone with information about this found child should contact the Clayton County Police Department's non-emergency line or dial 911.
Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia. MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE:
- Download our streaming app on Roku and Fire TV
- Download the 11Alive News mobile app
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Watch live streams on YouTube
- Look at our TV guide to see when we're airing on cable TV