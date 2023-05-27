Police say confrontation outside graduation leads to chase, shooting | Search for minivan

Authorities said the confrontation began outside Paulding County High School's graduation-- on property that was next to the school.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Hiram Police are searching for the driver of a minivan after a confrontation outside Paulding County High's graduation led to a chase and a shooting Saturday.

Authorities said the confrontation at the high school graduation did not take place on school property-- instead, it happened on the property next to the school. Hiram Police said both drivers sped off in their vehicles and a chase ensued.

The drivers came to a stop at the intersection of Nebo Road and Country Club Drive in Hiram. That's when the driver of the sedan was shot by someone in the other vehicle involved in the incident, according to police.

The driver of the sedan took off again and stopped further down Country Club Drive, got out of their vehicle and went into a house for help, police said.

Hiram Police and Paulding County Sheriff's deputies provided medical care for the injured driver until EMS arrived. The driver was taken by helicopter to Grady Hospital for further treatment.

Now, police are searching for a Black Chrysler Minivan, pictured below with the Georgia license plate: CGA2114. Authorities said to not approach the minivan and to call 911 immediately.

