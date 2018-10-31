ATLANTA — A search is underway after Atlanta Police officers responded to what they're calling an "active kidnapping."

It happened Oct. 30 around 8:35 p.m. near Forest Park Road and Pine Forest Drive in southeast Atlanta.

When officers got there, witnesses told them they saw a man fire shots and force the 17-year-old victim, Carolyn Redding, into a vehicle after a brief verbal altercation.

The man, only known to family members as "Matt," then drove off. Police believe he's driving a white, newer model sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Redding is described as a black female who is 5'6" tall, weighing 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing gray sweats, a purple jacket and sandals.

PHOTOS | 17-year-old forced into vehicle by armed man

Photo: 17-year-old forced into vehicle by armed man

If anyone has information on where Redding or "Matt" may be, they're asked to dial 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

