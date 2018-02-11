ATLANTA — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who they believe may have been kidnapped.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, investigators were contacted around 3:15 Thursday afternoon saying 17-year-old Japorcha Wilson may have been kidnapped and could be in danger.

Police said Wilson's last known location was 278 Booker St. in Atlanta. At this time police do not have any more details to release on the investigation.

Wilson is described as being 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police only provided the following photo of Wilson.

Anyone with information on where Wilson could be is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons unit at 404-546-4235.

