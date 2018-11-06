CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Police said a juvenile was leaving his girlfriend’s apartment when he was robbed.

It happened on May 16 at the Overlook Apartments located at 6726 Tara Blvd.

The victim told police he was in the pool area near the entrance of the complex when he was approached by three males. One of the robbers told him, “This is how it’s gonna go. Empty your pockets,” as he pulled out a gray semi-automatic handgun.

The victim handed over a Red iPhone 7 plus valued at $700 and $40 in cash.

One of the robbers also warned him not to call police because they knew where he lived and threatened to come to his house.

Officers canvased the area but did not find the suspects.

Clayton County Police posted a photo of a person of interested in this case on Facebook. Anyone with details on who this person is pictured below is asked to give police a call.

