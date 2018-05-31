SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- Law enforcement officers shot a suspect during a standoff in Sandy Springs.

Sgt. Sam Worsham said they did try to peacefully resolve the incident with negotiators.

However, Worsham said they don't believe he suffered a life-threatening injury.

Police said Roswell Road from Hammond Drive to Hildebrand is closed.

The incident started after the suspect led them on a foot chase after a residential burglary where they caught two other people. However, the third ran away to an area behind the Dunkin' Donuts on Hammond Drive. When cornered, police said the suspect threatened to kill himself.

The scene is still active.

