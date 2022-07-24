Officer with U.S. Marshals involved in shooting near mobile home park in Peachtree City

Here's what we know.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after an officer with the U.S. Marshals was involved in a shooting in Fayette County.

It happened Sunday morning near the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch off Shiloh Drive and Floy Farr Parkway in Peachtree City, according to a spokesperson with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

It is unknown at this time who shot who and if there were any injuries reported.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed an officer-involved shooting and said they are heading to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.