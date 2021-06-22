Law enforcement officer hurt, suspect killed in Newton County shooting, sheriff's office says

Here is what we know right now.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office confirmed a suspect is dead and one of its law enforcement officers was hurt Tuesday evening during a shooting.

The sheriff's office told 11Alive it happened just before 6 p.m. off of Highway 162 as they responded to a call about a wanted person.

A spokesperson told 11Alive at the scene that the suspect barricaded themselves in a house. Deputies were able to get him to come outside. However, shots were exchanged.

The officer was injured and the coroner pronounced the suspect dead, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. The officer's condition is unknown at the time.

11Alive reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to see if they have been called to the scene to investigate. A spokesperson said the agency had recently been requested to look into the matter, but they didn't have any details yet to release.