ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they are investigating a shooting in the parking lot behind Bloomingdale's at Lenox Square in Buckhead.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Anthony Grant, the male victim is reported to be alert, conscious and breathing.

Additional information regarding the circumstances behind the shooting is not immediately known.

This marks the third shooting since mid-December at Lenox Square.

