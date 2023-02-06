SWAT standoff near Doraville elementary school over, police say

According to police, the suspect is now in custody.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A standoff at a home in Doraville near Hightower Elementary School has ended with a suspect in custody, according to Doraville Police.

Officers said a gunman was barricaded in the home, which is on Tilly Road and Valley Stream Drive.

Police said they were first made aware of the situation around 4:30 a.m. Monday and activated the SWAT team, along with coordinating with the school to ensure traffic was safe.

Officers explained that there was an argument between three roommates in the home, two men and a pregnant woman, that led to one of the men pulling out a gun.

The other two went to a bedroom of the home and called police. Officers said they were able to make it out of the home safe.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.