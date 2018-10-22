LILBURN, Ga. -- A student was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a teacher at Trickum Middle School on Monday, police said.

According to Gwinnett County Public Schools spokesperson Sloan Roach, it happened in an 8th grade language arts classroom at the school, which is in Lilburn, Ga.

"The teacher has been transported to an area hospital, but was conscious and talking to first responders," Roach said.

No students were injured, and the suspect was taken into custody.

No other details were immediately available.

