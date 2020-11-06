Police: Woman dies after trying to grab clothes out of donation bin

x
Authorities described this as a "very tragic accident."
ATLANTA — A woman was found dead in a clothing collections bin overnight in northeast Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police. 

The woman was found inside of a clothing donation box near Henry's Midtown Tavern off 10th Street. 

Police said the 26-year-old unidentified victim was standing on top of a chair attempting to grab some clothes out of a large metal clothing donation bin. 

Unfortunately, the police said she lost her footing and got trapped between "the heavy metal door" which caused her to suffocate

Authorities described this as a "very tragic accident."

