Police: Woman says two men shot at her vehicle before Buckhead carjacking

Atlanta police said the investigation is ongoing.

ATLANTA — Police are looking for two people who allegedly shot at a vehicle with a woman inside before carjacking it on Sunday morning.

According to a statement from Atlanta Police, officers responded to 3060 Peachtree Road NW around 8:26 a.m.

A woman told police she was at a red light by West Paces Ferry Road when a dark vehicle pulled up behind her white Nissan Sentra. That's when she told police two men got out, approached her, and tried to get inside of her car from the passenger side.

The woman tried to drive off, but the two men fired gunshots toward her car. Police said she then got out of the car and ran away to find safety.

Then, the suspects jumped into her car and drove away, according to police.