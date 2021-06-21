Police: Woman shoots man who was undressed, 'conducting sexual acts' in her kitchen

The woman confronted the man with a gun and shot him when he made an aggressive movement.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a woman shot a man who walked into her home and was conducting inappropriate acts in her kitchen around 3 a.m. Monday.

Police say 38-year-old Joshua Hall, a homeless man, walked into the home of 34-year-old Dominique Black in the 2300 block of North Erie Street.

Police say Hall was in a state of undress and was "conducting sexual acts" in the kitchen.

Black confronted Hall with a handgun and was able to get him out of her home. When Hall made an aggressive movement, police say Black shot him.