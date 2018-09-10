MORROW, Ga. -- It was back to basics for the two candidates for governor Tuesday.

Each of them took on a celebrity sidekick to help stoke the voters already supporting them. Early voting starts next week.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was the celebrity draw for some 400 people at Clayton State University.

She was there to embrace the candidacy of Democrat Stacey Abrams, running for Georgia governor in a race our 11Alive poll describes as a dead heat. Abrams and Warren were here to emphatically remind their supporters to vote.

"My first job in Georgia will be the expansion of Medicaid in Georgia," Abrams told the crowd, talking up Medicaid expansion.

According to poll results, voters overwhelmingly said they favor Medicaid expansion – 17 percent said they don’t. Another 14 percent were undecided.

Republican Brian Kemp is among those opposed, saying it would "bankrupt the state."

Kemp was also in the company of a Republican celebrity, Tuesday. Donald Trump Jr. campaigned with the Republican candidate for Georgia in Athens. Trump’s father, the president, lifted Kemp’s candidacy with a surprise endorsement in the closing days of his primary runoff in July.

Donald Trump Sr. carried Georgia in 2016. Our poll now shows that 36 percent of Georgia voters have a favorable view of Trump; 45 percent unfavorable. Eighteen percent are either neutral or have no opinion.

Both candidates say turnout will determine their success in November. This campaign day was devoted to that cause.

