Polk County law enforcement save inmate after he tried to take his own life

Officers Zach Morton and Chase Chandler along with Sergeant Chris Snyder ran to the rescue early Saturday morning after an inmate hit their emergency button.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Three Polk County law enforcement officers are being honored after they saved an inmate who attempted to take his own life.

The inmate told law enforcement that his cellmate was having a medical emergency. When the group got to the cell, they found the second inmate with a sheet tied around his neck tightly.

Once they realized he wasn't breathing, Sergeant Snyder removed the sheet, according to a Facebook post from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The officers moved the inmate to the floor and began giving him aid, but there was little light and room in the cell.

Officers rushed the inmate to another area with space, each taking turns giving the inmate CPR, the post said.

The inmate was eventually able to breathe on his own, the post said.

Authorities then said the deputies waited until emergency crews arrived. The inmate was able to make a full recovery after he was taken to the hospital.

The officers and the sergeant were presented with the Lifesaver Award for helping the inmate, the post said.