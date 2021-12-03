Polk County deputy dies, sheriff's office say

Sgt. Barry Henderson with the Polk County Sheriff's Office died, the agency shared Tuesday.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A community is in mourning after a north Georgia deputy died, after a reported battle with COVID-19.

"With heavy hearts we say see you later," the agency wrote on its Facebook page. "You have served Polk very well and will be greatly missed."

According to a online funding campaign, Henderson served in law enforcement for 23 years, most recently with the sheriff's office. He died after a "long and difficult battle with COVID-19."

"We thank God and your family for sharing your life with us throughout the years," the sheriff's office said. "Our continued prayers are being spoken for the family."

A celebration of life service will be this Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, according to the website. Those who wish to show their support are asked to line the sides of Hwy 278 on the way to Rose Hill Cemetery.