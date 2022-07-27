11Alive poll | Georgians on the economy, abortion laws, gun control and more

ATLANTA — From the economy to the coronavirus pandemic to other national topics such as Roe v. Wade, abortion and more, a new poll by 11Alive uncovered what some Georgians think about these hot button issues.
During the poll, 950 Georgia adults were interviewed online from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. The pool of survey respondents was weighted to the US Census targets for gender, age, race, education and home ownership.
Here are the results:
How would you rate today's economy? Excellent? Good? Fair? Or poor?
4% Excellent
13% Good
29% Fair
51% Poor
5% Not Sure
Over the next two years, do you think the economy will get better? Worse? Or stay about the same?
21% Get Better
45% Get Worse
21% Stay About The Same
13% Not Sure
Thinking about the coronavirus pandemic, is your life back to normal?
25% Yes
49% Somewhat
22% No
5% Not Sure
If COVID cases surge again, would you support or oppose a government mask mandate?
56% Support
31% Oppose
14% Not Sure
Do you agree or disagree with the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade?
22% Strongly Agree
13% Somewhat Agree
12% Somewhat Disagree
33% Strongly Disagree
19% Not Sure
Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinion on abortion?
26% Always Legally Permitted
25% Legally Permitted With Limitations
30% Illegal Except Cases Of Rape / Save Life
12% Always Illegal
8% Not Sure
Do you support or oppose requiring a background check for all gun purchases, including those made at gun shows and online?
68% Strongly Support
17% Somewhat Support
5% Somewhat Oppose
4% Strongly Oppose
6% Not Sure
Do you support or oppose allowing family members or law enforcement to ask a judge to temporarily suspend a person's access to guns if they have evidence that the person poses a significant threat to themselves or others?
60% Strongly Support
22% Somewhat Support
6% Somewhat Oppose
5% Strongly Oppose
8% Not Sure