11Alive poll | Georgians on the economy, abortion laws, gun control and more

ATLANTA — From the economy to the coronavirus pandemic to other national topics such as Roe v. Wade, abortion and more, a new poll by 11Alive uncovered what some Georgians think about these hot button issues.

During the poll, 950 Georgia adults were interviewed online from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. The pool of survey respondents was weighted to the US Census targets for gender, age, race, education and home ownership.

Here are the results:

How would you rate today's economy? Excellent? Good? Fair? Or poor?

4% Excellent

13% Good

29% Fair

51% Poor

5% Not Sure

Over the next two years, do you think the economy will get better? Worse? Or stay about the same?

21% Get Better

45% Get Worse

21% Stay About The Same

13% Not Sure

Thinking about the coronavirus pandemic, is your life back to normal?

25% Yes

49% Somewhat

22% No

5% Not Sure

If COVID cases surge again, would you support or oppose a government mask mandate?

56% Support

31% Oppose

14% Not Sure

Do you agree or disagree with the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade?

22% Strongly Agree

13% Somewhat Agree

12% Somewhat Disagree

33% Strongly Disagree

19% Not Sure

Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinion on abortion?

26% Always Legally Permitted

25% Legally Permitted With Limitations

30% Illegal Except Cases Of Rape / Save Life

12% Always Illegal

8% Not Sure

Do you support or oppose requiring a background check for all gun purchases, including those made at gun shows and online?

68% Strongly Support

17% Somewhat Support

5% Somewhat Oppose

4% Strongly Oppose

6% Not Sure

Do you support or oppose allowing family members or law enforcement to ask a judge to temporarily suspend a person's access to guns if they have evidence that the person poses a significant threat to themselves or others?

60% Strongly Support

22% Somewhat Support

6% Somewhat Oppose

5% Strongly Oppose